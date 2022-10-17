Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Snap-on by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $213.01. 7,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

