Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $21,501.48 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 7,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $21,501.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,508.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

