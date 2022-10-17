Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $21,501.48 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 7,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $21,501.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,508.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Further Reading
