Sourceless (STR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,247.00

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $153.40 million and approximately $41,247.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0071896 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,687.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

