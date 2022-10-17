SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Cut by Acas LLC

Acas LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,030. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

