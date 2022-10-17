Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.25. 19,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $53,500.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,971.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,693 over the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 185,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.