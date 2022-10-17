Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Tops $281,038.00

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Square Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $44.75 million and $281,038.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $21.63 or 0.00110586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.64106222 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $566,249.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

