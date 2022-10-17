Status (SNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.86 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $97.89 million and $8.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,520.22 or 0.99999530 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035863 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00056848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02762968 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,380,251.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

