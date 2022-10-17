Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $88.57 million and $12.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023447 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00267095 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120050 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00748786 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00570866 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00252873 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
