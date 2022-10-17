StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.69. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

