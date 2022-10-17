Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STRA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

