Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.13 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.65 or 0.06825910 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032642 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00082987 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063957 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015655 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026044 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000327 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,099,101 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
