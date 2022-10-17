Streamr (DATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.89 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $22.92 million and $2.89 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

