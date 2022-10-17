Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.86. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

