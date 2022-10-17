Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BIOVF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.
