Symbol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,137.00 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Symbol has a total market cap of $200.64 million and approximately $50,137.00 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.26 or 0.27975683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.