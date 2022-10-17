Synapse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $191.32 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

