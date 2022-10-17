Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) vs. CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Critical Review

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommScope and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.59 billion 0.28 -$462.60 million ($2.29) -4.97 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Two Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.8% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CommScope and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 3 5 3 0 2.00 Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

CommScope currently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 601.75%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.65% -105.05% 2.05% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

