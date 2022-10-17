TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,660 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $317,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

AA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 149,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,214. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

