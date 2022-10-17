TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,096. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

