TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $573.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMST shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

