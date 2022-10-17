TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,123. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

