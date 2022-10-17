TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,200 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $8,561,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Onto Innovation by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 321,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,140 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $7,646,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 50.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 221,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.97. 7,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,596. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

