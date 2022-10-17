TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,956 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 193,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,423,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,962. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals



Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

