TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 454,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,458. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

