TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $375.04 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $375.04 million and $75.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082554 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00062830 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015519 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025959 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007273 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,809,168,089 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
