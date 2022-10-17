The Graph Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. The Graph has a total market cap of $599.24 million and $21.22 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

