The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $29,310.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,908. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

