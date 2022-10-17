The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 432,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

