The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Timken Stock Up 1.3 %

Timken stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Timken

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

