Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $94.74 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75.

