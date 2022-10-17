Toncoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00006411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.24 billion and $3.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.74 or 1.00004112 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00057115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022801 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.22562799 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,556,224.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.