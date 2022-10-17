TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to €66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.00 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

