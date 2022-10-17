Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

