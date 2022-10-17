Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,787 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 182,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.70.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

