Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,131 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.06. 21,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

