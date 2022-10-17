Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $11.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,801. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.75 and its 200-day moving average is $353.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.13.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

