Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $678,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

SITE stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.23. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.