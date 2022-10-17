Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.86. 270,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

