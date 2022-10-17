Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $43.65. 871,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,509,605. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

