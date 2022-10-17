TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Up 45.4% in September

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $56.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $51,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $13,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $51,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $13,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,847.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,110 shares of company stock worth $5,009,177. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

