Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

TLW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

TLW stock opened at GBX 37.30 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.66 million and a PE ratio of 760.80. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

