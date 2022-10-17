Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $90.35 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $90.35 million and $844,478.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00570745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00252989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051503 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30320562 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $663,848.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

