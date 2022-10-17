Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $927,798.00

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $91.23 million and $927,798.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00563200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00249771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00051043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00062568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29679746 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $847,957.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

