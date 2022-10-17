UMA (UMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33.85 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00011608 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $153.45 million and approximately $33.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.
About UMA
UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.
UMA Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
