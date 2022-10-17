UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.15% of UMB Financial worth $131,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

