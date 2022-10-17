Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Uniserve Communications Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.
About Uniserve Communications
Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.
