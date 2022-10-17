United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.98. 28,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

