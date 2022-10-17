United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $3.54 on Monday, reaching $165.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

