Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
