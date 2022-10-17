US Bancorp DE Sells 127,100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,911,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $134,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 553,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,971 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.